Aretha Franklin: In her own words
Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul" who became the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has died in Detroit at the age of 76.

The BBC takes a look back at a selection of her interviews between 1987 - 2017.

  • 16 Aug 2018
