Churches 'slammed' door as I was gay

Video

Until her 30s Vicky Beeching had never revealed publicly that she was gay. As a singer she played in front of large crowds of evangelical Christians in the US.

When she came out publicly as gay in 2014 many of her former fans and friends in the church rejected her.

Vicky Beeching tells HARDtalk she received hate mail and death threats and "most churches slammed the door and told me I was choosing a life of sin".

You can see the interview in full on Monday 13 August on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).