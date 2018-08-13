What does it mean to be British?
Video

Victoria and Albert Museum tour of British identity

The director of the Victoria and Albert Museum, Tristram Hunt, takes us on a tour of items which explore British identity.

Video by Nicola Stanbridge and Atif Rashid

  • 13 Aug 2018
