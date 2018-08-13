Strictly's Piper has no 'natural rhythm'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Strictly Come Dancing's Katie Piper: 'I don't have natural rhythm'

TV presenter Katie Piper has admitted she has no "natural rhythm" after being confirmed as a contestant on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 34-year old former model also told BBC Breakfast her husband thought she was joking when she told him the news.

  • 13 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Watch Barnes cameo in World in Motion Strictly dance-off