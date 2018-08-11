Media player
Caroline Hirons: 'With YouTube people feel like they know you'
49 year-old Caroline Hirons says her success on YouTube is all down to trust.
The beauty consultant turned blogger joined YouTube eight years ago after seeing bad skincare advice shared on Twitter.
She now has hundreds of thousands of followers.
11 Aug 2018
