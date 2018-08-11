Autistic actress makes soap history
Actress Talia Grant describes her autism as a blessing and a curse.

The sixteen year-old is the first autistic actress to play an autistic character in long-running Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

Speaking on the Liverpool based set, Talia says cast and crew have done lots of 'simple' things to help her deal with the hectic filming schedule.

