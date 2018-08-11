India's campaigning Miss World
Manushi Chhillar is using her fame to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene

Current Miss World, India's Manushi Chhillar, is a medical student who is using her new found fame to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene around the world.

