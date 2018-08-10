‘I get stopped in Primark after becoming AGT hit’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Courtney Hadwin, 14, wows America's Got Talent

Fourteen-year-old Courtney Hadwin from County Durham has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she now gets stopped in Primark, after wowing the judges on America's Got Talent.

Courtney told Chris Warburton that she just wants to have fun, rather than winning the competition.

The video of her routine has already racked up 45 million YouTube views.

  • 10 Aug 2018
Go to next video: BGT golden buzzer for father and son