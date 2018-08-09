Media player
Eddie Mair plays Bring Me Sunshine to end his final BBC radio show
Eddie Mair decided that his PM show on Wednesday 8 August would be his final one after he came off air.
The 52-year-old had been a presenter on Radio 4's PM programme since 1998. He will be joining LBC in September.
This is how he ended his last programme.
09 Aug 2018
