Eddie Mair's last show ending
Video

Eddie Mair plays Bring Me Sunshine to end his final BBC radio show

Eddie Mair decided that his PM show on Wednesday 8 August would be his final one after he came off air.

The 52-year-old had been a presenter on Radio 4's PM programme since 1998. He will be joining LBC in September.

This is how he ended his last programme.

  • 09 Aug 2018