Director Greenfield on Generation Wealth

Generation Wealth looks at those who aspire to wealth
Documentary Generation Wealth focuses on Americans invested in materialistic lifestyles.
The film is made by filmmaker and photographer Lauren Greenfield.
BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook speaks to Greenfield to find out more.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
09 Aug 2018
