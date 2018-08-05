Barry Chuckle tributes at kids' festival
Barry Chuckle: Tribute paid at CBBC children's festival

Barry Chuckle was celebrated as one of the "kings of children's entertainment" at the CBBC Summer Social festival in Liverpool.

The entertainer, who was one half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, has died at the age of 73.

