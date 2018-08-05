Chuckle Brothers: 'To me, to you'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Barry Chuckle death: 'To me, to you' moment from 2006

Barry Chuckle, half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, has died aged 73.

Relive this moment from ChuckleVision in 2006 featuring their classic catchphrase, "To me, to you".

  • 05 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Chuckle Brothers mark 50 years in panto