Former punk leads fashion brand

Video

Vivienne Westwood, Stella McCartney and Paul Smith are among the most famous names in British fashion, but you've probably never heard of Ian Griffiths.

Yet this former punk from Derbyshire heads up Max Mara - one of the largest luxury fashion brands in the world - best known for its camel coats.

What's less well known is that the Italian company has one of the biggest fashion archives in Europe.

It's not open to the public, but our arts correspondent Rebecca Jones went to Reggio Emilia in Northern Italy to see it for BBC Radio 4's Today programme.