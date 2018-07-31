John Cleese 'fed up' with UK

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John Cleese fed up with 'corruption' and right-wing press
The actor and comedian John Cleese says he is "fed up" with corruption and the right-wing press in the UK.
He says he is moving to a Caribbean island in autumn because he is so disappointed with Britain. He told Today "the corruption is far worse than people know".
31 Jul 2018
