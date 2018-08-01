Why your phone photos are phoneys
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Renowned director Wim Wenders hits out at phone 'photography'

Renowned film director and photographer Wim Wenders has hit out at phone 'photography'.

Talking at an exhibition of his polaraoid works, he says photography is dead and thinks mobile phones are to blame.

Video produced by Trystan Young

Listen to more stories from The Newsroom.

  • 01 Aug 2018
Go to next video: The 360 degree phone camera 'revolution'