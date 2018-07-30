Behind the seams at Max Mara
Max Mara is the quintessentially Italian fashion brand, but it's run by a former punk from Derbyshire.

Ian Griffiths is the label's creative director; he has worked for since leaving the Royal College of Art over 30 years ago.

A self-confessed hoarder he's fitted right in at the brand, which has amassed a huge designer archive.

