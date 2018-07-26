Ginsburg and Rogers documentaries reviewed
Ginsburg and Rogers: Non fiction films enjoying success

RBG, a portrait of 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Won’t You Be My Neighbour? which looks at the late US television host Fred Rodgers, are two documentaries that doing well at the US box office.

BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

Talking Movies is broadcast on BBC World News.

