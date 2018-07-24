Video

A major work by the renowned South African artist, William Kentridge - telling the little known story of two million Africans who served during World War One – has had its world premiere at Tate Modern in London to critical acclaim. It is the latest commission by 14-18 NOW, the arts organisation which invites contemporary artists to create pieces in response to the Great War. The Head & The Load will be performed at Ruhrtriennale Festival in Germany from 9-12 August, and Park Avenue Armory in New York from 4-15 December.