Star Wars fans make their own story
Lucasfilm's virtual reality studio, ILMxLAB, is pioneering a new way of telling stories.
The Star Wars hyper-reality experience, Secrets of the Empire, sees fans create their own adventure as rebels on Mustafar - Darth Vader's molten lava home planet.
And together with film director Alejandro Iñárritu, they have capitalised on the power of VR to generate empathy in a story on illegal immigrants.
Video journalist: Ellen Tsang.
Hear more about ILMxLAB's work on In the Studio from BBC World Service.
24 Jul 2018
