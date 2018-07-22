Video

TV and radio presenter Richard Bacon has told the BBC about the moment he was told he had to be put into a coma for at least a week.

The former Blue Peter contracted a lung infection and when he woke from the coma found out he nearly died.

He became ill during a flight from LA, where he now lives, to London. He told Luke Jones, from Radio 4's Broadcasting House, how he was treated at Lewisham Hospital.