Richard Bacon: 'The most shocking moment of my life'
TV and radio presenter Richard Bacon has told the BBC about the moment he was told he had to be put into a coma for at least a week.
The former Blue Peter contracted a lung infection and when he woke from the coma found out he nearly died.
He became ill during a flight from LA, where he now lives, to London. He told Luke Jones, from Radio 4's Broadcasting House, how he was treated at Lewisham Hospital.
22 Jul 2018
