Best bits from The Songs of Scott Walker (1967-70) (2017)
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jules Buckley conducts the Scott Walker Prom (2017)

Highlights from the Songs of Scott Walker Prom.

From 60s icon as a Walker Brothers teen idol to the contemporary avant-garde, Scott Walker has influenced artists from David Bowie and Leonard Cohen to Goldfrapp.

Jules Buckley presented selections of his music at the Royal Albert Hall in 2017.

  • 19 Jul 2018