Video
Jules Buckley conducts the Scott Walker Prom (2017)
Highlights from the Songs of Scott Walker Prom.
From 60s icon as a Walker Brothers teen idol to the contemporary avant-garde, Scott Walker has influenced artists from David Bowie and Leonard Cohen to Goldfrapp.
Jules Buckley presented selections of his music at the Royal Albert Hall in 2017.
19 Jul 2018
