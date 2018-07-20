Casal and Diggs on making Blindspotting

Media player
Blindspotting: Buddy movie reflects US social tensions
Blindspotting, starring Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, is a buddy movie which looks at race relations, police violence and gentrification in the United States.
The film is influenced by hip hop with some of the dialogue being expressed in rhyme.
BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
20 Jul 2018
