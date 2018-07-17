The Killers, Alt-J, Wolf Alice and more select their song of the summer
Latitude headliners The Killers and Alt-J honour the UK heat wave by selecting their song of the summer, along with Wolf Alice, Superorganism, Connie Constance, The Vaccines and more.

Read more: Who's made the song of the summer?

