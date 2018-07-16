Media player
Nile Rodgers: To be recognised is "weird to me"
After 40 plus years in the game, the Chic guitarist and frontman is still getting to grips with fame.
The band headline the Henley Festival in Oxfordshire at the weekend and are due to release their first new album in a quarter century.
He's been speaking to the BBC about his career longevity, which has seen him work with artists like David Bowie, Madonna and Daft Punk.
16 Jul 2018
