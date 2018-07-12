Media player
Get to know Bach's Brandenburg Concertos
Sara Mohr-Pietsch joins Richard Egarr and the Academy of Ancient Music to unpick some of the musical ideas in Bach's Brandenburg Concertos.
The programme was recorded before an audience in the Turner Sims Concert Hall of Southampton University, and feature complete performances as well the workshop.
12 Jul 2018
