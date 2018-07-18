Meet the woman who created 'Posh Reggae'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

YolanDa Brown reveals how she discovered 'Posh Reggae'

British saxophonist YolanDa Brown explains how 'Posh Reggae' changed her life, as she performed at the Henley Festival.

Video journalist: Sophie van Brugen.

  • 18 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Artists buy Nina Simone homestead