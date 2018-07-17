Mamma Mia! Here they go again...

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mamma Mia stars attend London premiere
Meryl Streep and Cher reveal why they wanted to be in the new Mamma Mia film, as the movie premieres in London.
-
17 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window