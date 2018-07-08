Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What do non-Koreans love about K-pop?
K-pop might be sweeping the globe, but doesn't it get lost in translation?
We hit Europe's biggest K-pop club night (where only 10% of the crowd are Korean) to find out why young non-Koreans are going mad for it.
Video journalist: Krishna Khakhria.
-
08 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window