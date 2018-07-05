New Whitney doc 'makes her human'

Media player
New Whitney Houston doc 'makes her human'
A new film exploring the life of Whitney Houston opens in cinemas this week, endorsed by the late singer’s family.
It includes interviews with family members and home video of Houston, providing a glimpse into her private world.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
05 Jul 2018
