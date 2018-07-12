Media player
Paul Chowdhry on why everyone is fair game for comedians
Comedian Paul Chowdhry talks about his life in comedy and why he's not afraid to push the boundaries.
Video journalist: Sophie van Brugen
12 Jul 2018
