Chowdhry: I make jokes about Burkhas
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Paul Chowdhry on why everyone is fair game for comedians

Comedian Paul Chowdhry talks about his life in comedy and why he's not afraid to push the boundaries.

Video journalist: Sophie van Brugen

  • 12 Jul 2018
Go to next video: 'I choreographed This is America, and this is my story'