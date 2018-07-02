Media player
'Liam Gallagher is gonna win the World Cup!'
Backstage at the Liam Gallagher/Queens of the Stone Age Finsbury Park gigs in London at the weekend, an international array of acts - including The Hives, Hinds, Dream Wife and Hey Charlie - gave us their tips on who will win big in Russia.
Video by Paul Glynn
02 Jul 2018
