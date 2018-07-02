'Liam's gonna win the World Cup' - Bands on their favourites for glory in Russia
Backstage at the Liam Gallagher/Queens of the Stone Age Finsbury Park gigs in London at the weekend, an international array of acts - including The Hives, Hinds, Dream Wife and Hey Charlie - gave us their tips on who will win big in Russia.

Video by Paul Glynn

  • 02 Jul 2018