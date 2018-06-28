Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Film 'turns classic Western on its head'
Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain stars in a female-centric Western - Woman Walks Ahead - playing a 19th Century painter who travels from New York to North Dakota to paint a portrait of Sitting Bull.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
-
28 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window