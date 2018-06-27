Media player
Gallery shows unseen censored US photos of the 1930s
During the Great Depression in the 1930s, a US government agency led a propaganda campaign that has only recently been uncovered.
The Whitechapel Gallery in London has dedicated an exhibition to these photographs titled Killed Negatives.
(Credits: Untitled Photo by Russell Lee/ Digital print from scanned 35mm b&w negative Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, FSA/OWI Collection).
27 Jun 2018
