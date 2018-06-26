Grime has influenced ‘a whole generation of kids’
DJ Target: Grime has influenced 'a whole generation'

Radio 1 and 1Xtra presenter, DJ Target, has spoken to BBC Radio 5 live's Nihal Arthanayake about recent critical headlines about grime.

But Target said the genre has influenced "a whole generation of kids across this country in the last 15 years".

