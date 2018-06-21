Media player
World in Motion recorded in Johnny Marr's son's bedroom
The former Smiths guitarist and now solo star discusses his role in the recording of a cult classic World Cup song - alongside his Manchester musical pals New Order - ahead of England's opening 2018 tournament match.
21 Jun 2018
