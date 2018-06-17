Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Question Time: David Dimbleby to step down after 25 years
David Dimbleby, who has hosted Question Time since 1994, has said he is going to leave the programme at the end of the year.
He's said that he plans to return to his first love of reporting, after he hosts his final show in December.
Here are some memorable moments from his time at the helm.
-
17 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-44513699/question-time-david-dimbleby-to-step-down-after-25-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window