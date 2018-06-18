Don't ask how much a night

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Taking a stand against sexism and racism in the advertising industry
After being confused for a prostitute at a networking event, magazine editor Sherry Collins says she is taking an advert out to stop it happening to other women.
-
18 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-44484763/taking-a-stand-against-sexism-and-racism-in-the-advertising-industryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window