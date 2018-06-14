Ocean's 8 crew storm red carpet
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sandra Bullock at Ocean's 8: 'I never love the red carpet'

Sandra Bullock and Helena Bonham Carter are no strangers to the red carpet.

But it doesn't mean they like walking on one, as they admit at the European premiere of Ocean's 8 in London.

  • 14 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Hathaway at Ocean's premiere: I want to cry