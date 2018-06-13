'Meghan's dress reflected her human side'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stella McCartney: Meghan Markle's evening dress 'reflected her human side'
Designer Stella McCartney says she feels "very proud" she was asked by Meghan Markle to make her evening gown for the royal wedding.
-
13 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-44462424/stella-mccartney-meghan-markle-s-evening-dress-reflected-her-human-sideRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window