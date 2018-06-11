Florida shooting survivors sing at Tonys
Florida school shooting survivors sing at Tony Awards

Drama teacher Melody Herzfeld saved dozens of her students' lives by hiding them in an office during the 14 February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

She received the Excellence in Theatre Education Award at Sunday night's Tonys, where a group of her students performed and got a standing ovation.

