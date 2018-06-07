Amazon and football: Why it matters

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amazon's Premier League deal: Why it matters
Amazon will show 20 Premier League matches a season for three years from 2019. BBC Media Editor Amol Rajan explains why that matters.
-
07 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-44405576/amazon-s-premier-league-deal-why-it-mattersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window