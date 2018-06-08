Media player
American Animals: Film review
In the US, a new feature film called American Animals chronicles a daring robbery carried out by four college students at a university in Kentucky in 2004. In an unusual twist, the real-life perpetrators of the crime also appear in the film.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
08 Jun 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window