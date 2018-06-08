American Animals: Film review
In the US, a new feature film called American Animals chronicles a daring robbery carried out by four college students at a university in Kentucky in 2004. In an unusual twist, the real-life perpetrators of the crime also appear in the film.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

  • 08 Jun 2018
