'Being a stand-up was my dream job'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BGT winner Lee Ridley: 'Being a stand-up was my dream job'

The Britain's Got Talent winner spoke to BBC Breakfast in 2012 about being a comedian.

  • 04 Jun 2018
Go to next video: What's it like as a stand-up comedian if you can't talk?