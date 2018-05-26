Anne-Marie's private jet to Biggest Weekend
Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran have to play two gigs on Saturday - one at the Biggest Weekend in Swansea, and one at Manchester's Etihad Stadium.

She explains how they made it to Wales after last night's show; and how they'll get back to Manchester this afternoon.

  • 26 May 2018