Philip Roth: A life in literature
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

This video has been removed for rights reasons

One of the great American authors, Philip Roth, has died aged 85.

The Pulitzer, National Book Award and Man Booker International Prize-winning novelist's work drew its inspiration from Jewish family life, sex and American ideals.

His works included American Pastoral, I Married a Communist and Portnoy's Complaint.

  • 23 May 2018
Go to next video: Why some male authors are hiding their gender