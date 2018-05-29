'Half human, half animal' musician
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Claptone: 'Half human, half animal' musician

Mystery sounds the true identity of the prolific music artist Claptone.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 29 May 2018
Go to next video: Why aren't there more top female DJs?