Maxim Calver's performance in the BBC Young Musician 2018 Strings Final
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BBC Young Musician 2018: Maxim Calver performs in the strings final

Maxim Calver's performance in the BBC Young Musician 2018 strings final.

This video includes music by Lutoslawski, Brahms and Stravinsky.

  • 11 May 2018