Minnie Mouse finally gets Hollywood star

Minnie Mouse honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Fans and celebrities, including Katy Perry, turned out to honour Minnie Mouse.
Her co-star Mickey Mouse was given a gold star 40 years ago.
23 Jan 2018
