The deaf six-year-old hoping for an Oscar

Profoundly deaf Maisie Sly is the star of a short film which might be nominated for an Oscar
Profoundly deaf Maisie Sly will be heading to the Oscars in March.
The six-year-old stars in short film The Silent Child, which has been written by former Hollyoaks actress Rachel Shenton.
They will find out whether the film has made it to the final five in the best short film category at this year's academy awards, when the nominations are announced next week.
20 Jan 2018
