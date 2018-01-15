Let it linger: A look back at The Cranberries

Media player
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies
The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly at the age of 46, her publicist has confirmed.
The Irish musician, originally from Limerick, led the band to international success in the 90s with singles including Linger and Zombie.
A statement from her publicist said: "The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session.
"No further details are available at this time."
15 Jan 2018
